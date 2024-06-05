Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Raymond James by 77.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average is $117.50. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

