Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NYSE RDN opened at $31.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517 over the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $105,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

