QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $206,590.51

QUASA (QUA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $206,590.51 and $1,231.11 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011561 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,742.38 or 1.00032730 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012188 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00109522 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00165049 USD and is up 8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,528.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.