Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Hemisphere Energy Co. Cut by Atb Cap Markets (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hemisphere Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Hemisphere Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.42 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Energy had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 42.36%.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Hemisphere Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

CVE:HME opened at C$1.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.08. Hemisphere Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

