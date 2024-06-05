Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Dillard’s, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.17. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $33.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $32.09 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $32.50 EPS.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.85 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $431.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.61. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $286.39 and a 12 month high of $476.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Stories

