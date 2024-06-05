Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

XEL stock opened at $56.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after buying an additional 8,644,054 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 770.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,955,000 after buying an additional 6,684,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after buying an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $80,283,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 216.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,627,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,981,000 after buying an additional 1,112,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

