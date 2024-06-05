Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.79

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.79 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 33355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $520.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,442 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.