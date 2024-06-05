Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.40 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 79.10 ($1.01). Approximately 619,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 618,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.60 ($0.99).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Prs Reit Stock Up 1.9 %

Prs Reit Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87. The firm has a market cap of £434.46 million, a PE ratio of 988.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

About Prs Reit

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

See Also

