Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.3 %

PLD stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.77. 5,494,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.51. The company has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

