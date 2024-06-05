Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Down 1.0 %

Proficient Auto Logistics stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

