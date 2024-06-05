Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.
Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Down 1.0 %
Proficient Auto Logistics stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $15.38.
About Proficient Auto Logistics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Proficient Auto Logistics
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.