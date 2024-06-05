Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Investment analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.27. 433,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $4,689,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,479.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $689,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,646,909.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $4,689,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,479.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,020 shares of company stock worth $31,101,714 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

