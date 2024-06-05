Ponke Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Ponke token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges. Ponke has a market capitalization of $211.62 million and $21.63 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ponke has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ponke Profile

Ponke’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,548,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,548,158 with 429,777,374 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.43374805 USD and is up 18.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $34,262,447.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

