Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
