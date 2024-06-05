Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Further Reading

