Pitney Bowes Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pitney Bowes in a research note issued on Thursday, May 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 1.5 %

PBI opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $957.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.02. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -9.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,428,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 940,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 321,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,506 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 950,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 349,599 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.