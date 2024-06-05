PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMF opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $10.48.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

