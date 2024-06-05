PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.31 and last traded at $92.34. 79,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 152,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.42.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYS. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,081.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,000.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

