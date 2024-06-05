Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,608,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,098 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 2.2% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital International Investors owned about 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $9,653,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $472,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,250 shares of company stock worth $3,158,148. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.91. 1,461,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,504,075. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

