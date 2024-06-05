PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Up 0.4%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.63. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.