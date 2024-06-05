Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 325 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $35,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,955,023,000 after purchasing an additional 133,061 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after buying an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,488,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $728,284,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,744,000 after purchasing an additional 275,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.73 and a 1-year high of $302.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.82.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

