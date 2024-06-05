Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 32,032 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 602,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,032 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.76. 12,229,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,609,794. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $66.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

