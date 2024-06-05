Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 414 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $573.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,217. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $383.82 and a 12 month high of $574.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total value of $2,935,099.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,451 shares of company stock valued at $13,543,352. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

