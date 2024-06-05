Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.61. 936,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,889. The stock has a market cap of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $412.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total transaction of $77,086.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,779 shares of company stock valued at $15,862,204 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.