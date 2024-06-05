Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $5.39 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 640.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,595 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 505,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,775,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.14. 561,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,500. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $27.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

