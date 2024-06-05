Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,261,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,979. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

