Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 5.14% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $27,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $111,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,118.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGC shares. Piper Sandler cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGC

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 152,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,601. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $364.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $31.49.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.