PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 1.5%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $141.01 and last traded at $143.69. 4,735,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 9,018,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.57. The company has a market cap of $196.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PDD in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth $238,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PDD in the third quarter worth $3,566,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDD by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 36.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after purchasing an additional 213,368 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

