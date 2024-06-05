Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $1.80 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market cap of $490.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,487,000 after buying an additional 4,681,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511,787 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,317,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,781,000 after purchasing an additional 71,940 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

