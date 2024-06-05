Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 1.2%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.65 and last traded at $121.57. 1,270,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,953,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

