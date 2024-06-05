Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases 78,823 Shares of Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) by 2,229.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,823 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Genfit were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Genfit in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.
