Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in CSX by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at $9,303,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in CSX by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,082,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,792,000 after acquiring an additional 56,856 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,565,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,026,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

