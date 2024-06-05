Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 602 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 602 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,638. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.