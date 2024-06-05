Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 602 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 602 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
NYSE TD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,638. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.64%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
