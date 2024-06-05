Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires 2,865 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 128.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,775,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,860,951. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.63.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

