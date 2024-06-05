Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,967 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of Valmont Industries worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Valmont Industries stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.29. The stock had a trading volume of 107,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.