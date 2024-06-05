Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $12.13 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,298 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average of $122.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.34 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

