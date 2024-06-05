Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,907 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. 2,964,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,491. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.