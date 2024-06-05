Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
NOBL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.56. 305,387 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
