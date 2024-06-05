Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NBB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. 6,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,979. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

