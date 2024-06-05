Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BXMX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. 23,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,974. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

