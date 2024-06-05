Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

JPC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,936. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

In other Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $56,722.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,722. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.