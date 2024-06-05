Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JFR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 107,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $57,222.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,222. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

