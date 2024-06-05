Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. 20,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 47,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

