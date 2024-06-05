NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 4.4%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.29. 831,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,487,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NuScale Power Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.17.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

