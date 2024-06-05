Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 47,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 99,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Northern Superior Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.52.

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

