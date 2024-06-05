NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $140.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. NetApp traded as high as $121.70 and last traded at $121.64, with a volume of 675058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average is $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

