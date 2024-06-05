Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

