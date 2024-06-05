Myers Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Myers Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. 233,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

