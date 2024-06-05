Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Trading Down 0.5%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.31 and last traded at $40.53. Approximately 239,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,115,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Mplx Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

