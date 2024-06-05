Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $369.22 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $372.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $639,853,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,237,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $794,299,000 after buying an additional 81,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,341,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

