Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar General by 48.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

