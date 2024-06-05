Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $638,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256,738 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,912,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.01. The company had a trading volume of 914,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.98 and a 200-day moving average of $251.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

